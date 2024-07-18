'Our position is 2 state solution', U.S. says after Israeli parliament rejects establishment of Palestinian state

Representative of the U.S. to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield (AA Photo)

The U.S. ambassador to the UN reiterated Washington's position Thursday of a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Linda Thomas-Greenfield told reporters it is the "only future" the U.S. sees "in which Israelis and Palestinians can live side by side. Without that, peace will be nearly impossible to achieve."

She was responding to a question about a resolution that was passed in the Israeli parliament that rejected the establishment of a Palestinian state.

She refused to comment when asked about the recent move by parliament but said: "Our position is a two-state solution."

On a question about the post-war Gaza Strip, she said there are numerous discussions but refused to disclose details. She noted talks on a cease-fire deal in Gaza continue.

The resolution which passed in the Knesset with a 68 - 9 vote said the establishment of a Palestinian state "in the heart of the Land of Israel would pose an existential danger to the State of Israel and its citizens, perpetuate the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and destabilize the region."

The vote came as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is scheduled to go to Washington on Sunday to meet U.S. President Joe Biden and address Congress.

The Knesset voted in February to unilaterally reject a Palestinian state.