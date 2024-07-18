Belgium says Israeli resolution rejecting establishment of Palestinian state is against UN resolutions

Belgium said Thursday that an Israeli resolution rejecting the establishment of a Palestinian state is against UN resolutions.

"The two-state solution is the only viable path to lasting stability in the Middle East," Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib wrote on X. "Two recognised states that guarantee peace and security for their citizens."

The Knesset (Israel's parliament) voted 68 - 9 in favor of a resolution that rejects the establishment of a Palestinian state because it said it would be an "existential threat" to Israel.