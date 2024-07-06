News World Road accident with minibus taxi claims 14 lives in Ukraine

A serious road accident in north-western Ukraine has claimed the lives of 14 people, including a child aged six, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko reported on his Telegram channel on Saturday.



A petrol truck had collided with a minibus taxi in the Rivne region, he said. Police and emergency services were at the scene, Klymenko posted.



Doctors were battling to save the life of the sole survivor, a badly injured woman, he said.



The minibus was almost totally destroyed in the collision, as photos provided by the emergency services showed.









