UK police arrest pro-Palestinian protesters during London rally

Five individuals were arrested during a pro-Palestinian march in London, the first of its kind under the new Labour government on Saturday.

Tens of thousands of demonstrators gathered to call for an immediate cease-fire in Gaza, where Israel has killed more than 38,000 Palestinians since last October and left most civilians homeless and at risk of famine.

The event, organized by the Palestine Solidarity Campaign, saw participants assemble at Russell Square and proceed through the city, culminating with speeches near Portcullis House.

The Metropolitan Police, which deployed 700 officers to manage the demonstration, confirmed the arrests.

One individual was detained on suspicion of a racially aggravated public order offence related to a placard, while three others were arrested for breaching Public Order Act conditions imposed on the march, it said on X.

And the fifth on suspicion of inciting racial hatred in relation to a placard.

Despite conditions requiring the protest to remain on Victoria Embankment, a group of protesters gathered opposite Downing Street, marshalled by Met officers.

Among the attendees was Jeremy Corbyn, recently re-elected as an independent MP for Islington North in Greater London.

Addressing the crowd, the former Labour leader reiterated his support for the Palestinian cause. "Palestine was on the ballot in this election," Corbyn said. "A change in government doesn't change the facts that the people of Gaza are still being murdered in their sleep. And it doesn't change the fact that there is only one path to a just and lasting peace: an end to the occupation of Palestine."

The Met Police emphasized their use of powers to impose conditions on the protests to "minimize serious disruption to the community and balance the rights of all."

The demonstration is part of a series of regular marches that have been held since October, with previous ones ending at Whitehall.