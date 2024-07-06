News World Greta Thunberg detained during climate protest in Netherlands

During Saturday's protest in The Hague, Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg was detained by Dutch police for participating in the blocking of the A12 motorway as it passed through the city.

Dutch police led the 21-year-old activist away as she participated in blocking the A12 motorway as it passes through The Hague, in a protest organized by the Extinction Rebellion (XR) movement.



The A12 was blocked temporarily, with police using water cannon, according to the reports.



The A12 has been targeted in a number of protests. The activists are demanding that the Netherlands halts all state subsidies to fossil fuels.



Thunberg was arrested during protests in The Hague in April. At the end of May she was detained during pro-Palestinian protests against Israel's participation in the Eurovision Song Contest in Malmö



Thunberg was arrested two weeks ago during an XR protest in Helsinki.









