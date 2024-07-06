Illegal Israeli settlers set fire to Palestinian lands in occupied West Bank

 Contact Us
Lafi Adib, the mayor of Turmus Ayya village, told reporters that Israeli settlers committed an illegal act by setting fire to Palestinian lands in the central West Bank on Saturday. As a result, a large area was burned and the villagers were unable to contain the blaze.

Published July 06,2024
Illegal Israeli settlers on Saturday set fire to Palestinian lands in central West Bank on Saturday, leading to an extensive area being burned, an official said.

Lafi Adib, the mayor of Turmus Ayya village in Ramallah, said "settlers set fire to lands belonging to the villagers, and we cannot control the fire."

"The fires are still burning strongly over tens of dunams (1 dunam= 0,24 acre) in agricultural areas, while Palestinian civil defense teams are unable to contain it," he added.

He said "settlers have been preventing villagers from accessing their lands for months, resulting in overgrowth of weeds in olive groves."

According to data from the Israeli non-profit Peace Now, nearly half a million Israelis live in 146 large settlements and 144 smaller outposts established in the West Bank, excluding occupied East Jerusalem.

The settlers and Israeli forces have escalated their raids, arrests and attacks since the Gaza war, which began in October.