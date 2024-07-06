England beat Switzerland on penalties to reach Euro 2024 semi-finals

England reached the semi-finals of Euro 2024 on Saturday after beating Switzerland 5-3 on penalties following a 1-1 draw in the last eight.



Manuel Akanji saw the crucial effort saved by Jordan Pickford after some delaying tactics by the goalkeeper as the English belied their bad penalty record to prevail 5-3 on spot-kicks following a 1-1 draw.



Breel Embolo had given the Swiss the lead on 75 minutes but Bukayo Saka hit back in style for England five minutes later with two of only three shots on goal in normal time.



The Swiss had the better chances in extra time, with the first three last-eight clashes in Germany now having needed 30 minutes more.



Trent Alexander-Arnold scored the decisive spot-kick to send England into a last-four clash with either the Netherlands or Türkiye in Dortmund on Wednesday.











