Stampede leaves dozens of people dead in northern Indian province of Uttar Pradesh

A tragic stampede in northern India on Tuesday during a Hindu prayer meeting resulted in dozens of fatalities, primarily among women who had gathered for the event.

Published July 02,2024

At least 27 people, mostly women, were killed in a stampede that broke out at a religious gathering in a town in northern India on Tuesday, according to local medical authorities.



The stampede in Mughalghari village in Uttar Pradesh took place as hundreds of people gathered for a Hindu prayer meeting were leaving the venue, local media reported citing police.



Twenty-seven bodies were taken to a local hospital, the local chief medical officer Rajkumar Aggarwal said. Most of them were women and children.



Many others were injured and it was feared that the death toll could rise, India Today television channel reported.











