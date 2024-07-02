Erdoğan: No state can feel safe as long as Israeli aggression is not stopped

Israel's escalating rhetoric and attacks on Lebanon seriously concern Türkiye about future of region, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Tuesday.

"No state in our region, including Türkiye, can feel safe as long as Israeli aggression under [Israel's Prime Minister] Netanyahu's administration is not stopped," Erdoğan said after a cabinet meeting in Ankara.

Hezbollah and Israel have been exchanging border fire since the eruption of the Gaza war in October, but recent escalation has fueled concern of a bigger confrontation.

The Lebanese group has linked the cessation of its attacks on Israel to the end of Tel Aviv's onslaught on Gaza, which has killed nearly 38,000 Palestinians and created a humanitarian catastrophe.

Commenting on violence and negative social media trends after a crime by a Syrian national in the city of Kayseri on Sunday, Erdoğan said Türkiye "will resolve the issue of refugees not based on prejudices or fears, but with rational, conscientious framework based on realities of the country and economy."





















