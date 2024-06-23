ISRAELS NETANYAHU SAYS US ARMS DELAY ROW TO BE RESOLVED IN NEAR FUTURE

 Contact Us
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu acknowledged tensions with the United States over delays in arms deliveries linked to the Gaza conflict, expressing optimism for a resolution soon. Netanyahu noted a notable decrease in U.S. arms shipments to Israel in recent months, despite multiple explanations given.

Published June 23,2024
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday a row with the United States over weapons delays relating to the Gaza war would be resolved soon, amid simmering tensions between the allies.

"About four months ago, there was a dramatic drop in the supply of armaments arriving from the US to Israel. We got all sorts of explanations, but... the basic situation didn't change. In light of what I have heard in the last day, I hope and believe that this issue will be resolved in the near future," he told a cabinet meeting.