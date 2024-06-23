9 KILLED, 25 INJURED IN ATTACKS ON SYNAGOGUE, CHURCHES IN RUSSIAS DAGESTAN

At least nine people were killed and 25 others injured on Sunday in attacks on multiple locations in the Russian Republic of Dagestan, including a synagogue and two churches.

"Law enforcement officers, clergy and ordinary citizens became victims of monstrous terrorist attacks. The death toll reached nine people, seven of them law enforcement officers. Twenty-five people were injured," the Muftiate of Dagestan said on Telegram.

Russian media outlets, citing statements by the region's Interior Ministry, initially reported that unidentified armed individuals attacked the city of Makhachkala, the republic's administrative capital, and the coastal city of Derbent around 6 p.m. local time (1500GMT).

According to the reports, the attackers targeted a police checkpoint in Makhachkala as well as two churches and a synagogue in Derbent. The two cities are located about 128 kilometers (79.5 miles) from each other.

"Unknown persons made attempts to destabilize the social situation," Sergey Melikov, the head of the Republic of Dagestan, said on Telegram.

Russia's Investigative Committee issued a statement saying that it opened a criminal case regarding the attacks in Derbent and Makhachkala to determine who is behind them.

The head of the Russian Republic of Ingushetia as well as the governor of the Stavropol territory bordering Dagestan announced that security measures have been strengthened due to the incidents.

Russia's National Antiterrorism Committee also announced that a counter-terrorism operation regime has also been introduced in the two cities.

The committee later said that the active phase of the operation in Derbent was completed, during which two "bandits" were killed.

Law enforcement officers killed four militants in Makhachkala during the ongoing counter-terrorist operation in the city, the Russian state news agency TASS reported, citing the press service of Dagestan's Interior Ministry.























