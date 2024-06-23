EU warns of escalating conflict in Middle East amid Gaza crisis

The EU foreign policy chief issued Sunday a warning about the escalating violence in the Middle East.

"Yesterday (Saturday) has been one of the deadliest days since October with at least 100 Palestinians reportedly killed," Josep Borrell said on X, highlighting severe casualties.

He also stressed that the situation remains dire as "hostages are still held captive," and the risk of a broader conflict "involving Hezbollah" looms large.

"A spillover in Lebanon would seriously impact the region and beyond," Borrell cautioned, noting that in the West Bank, the economic situation is on the brink of "collapse," and "violence is intensifying."

Borrell also condemned the "blatant disregard for International Court of Justice (ICJ) rulings and UN Security Council Resolution 2735," and noted the lack of "improvement on humanitarian access and delivery."

"I'm dismayed by reports of World Food Programme's Cindy McCain and World Health Organization on humanitarian access still hindered," he added.

A UN human rights report documented "disproportionate and indiscriminate attacks," while "the Red Cross premises have been damaged by shelling," Borrell also said.

He concluded with a plea: "We urge all parties once again to stop this cycle of suffering and destruction."

Nearly 37,600 Palestinians have since been killed in Gaza, most of them women and children, and over 86,000 others injured, according to local health authorities.

More than eight months into the Israeli war, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel is accused of genocide at the ICJ, whose latest ruling ordered Tel Aviv to immediately halt its military operation in the southern city of Rafah, where more than 1 million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.