Turkish vice president arrives in Algeria for high-level talks

Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz arrived in Algiers on Sunday on an official visit to discuss bilateral issues with Algerian leadership.

Yılmaz was greeted with an official ceremony at Huari Bumedyen Airport by Algerian Prime Minister Mohammed Nezir el-Arbavi and other officials.

Yılmaz met with Arbavi and his delegation in the airport's VIP lounge.

He was accompanied by Family and Social Services Minister Mahinur Özdemir Göktaş, Trade Minister Ömer Bolat, Türkiye's Ambassador to Algeria Muhammet Mücahit Küçükyılmaz, AK Party Deputy from Hatay province Abdulkadir Özel, and MHP party Deputy from Hatay province Lütfi Kaşıkçı.