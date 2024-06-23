German MP urges Ukrainian refugees to work or return home

Ukrainian refugees should either find jobs in Germany or return to safe parts of Ukraine, German lawmaker Alexander Dobrindt has said.

In an interview with Germany's Bild newspaper on Saturday, Dobrindt stressed the importance of integrating refugees into the workforce to ease the burden on the social welfare system in the country.

He argued that while the social assistance provided to Ukrainian refugees at the beginning of the war was an emergency measure and quick relief, it has now slowed the Ukrainians' aptitude to find work, keeping many of them in the welfare system.

He also suggested that those unwilling to work should consider returning to Ukraine, where they may find opportunities to contribute to the recovery of their homeland.

Earlier, the Free Democratic Party, the junior coalition partner in the government, said: "Taxpayers' money should no longer be used to finance unemployment, instead we should ensure that people find jobs."