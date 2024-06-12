U.S., Israel discuss de-escalation after hostage rescue

Following the rescue of four Israeli hostages, the U.S. and Israel reaffirmed Tuesday their commitment to de-escalating tensions along the Israel-Lebanon border, according to the U.S. Defense Department.

In an official statement released by the department, a conversation between U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin and Israeli Defense Minister Yaov Gallant was detailed.

Austin congratulated Gallant "on the rescue of four Israeli hostages, who have now been returned to their families," according to the statement.

During the call, Austin and Gallant also addressed the ongoing "tensions along the Israel-Lebanon border," attributed to "Lebanese Hizballah's increased aggression," the statement added.

Austin also expressed his appreciation for "Israel's support for the comprehensive cease-fire and hostage deal."

Both defense leaders "discussed efforts to de-escalate the situation" and concurred that "the onus is on Hamas to accept the deal" to ensure lasting peace, the department said.