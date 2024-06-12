Turkish interior minister Yerlikaya meets UNRWA head in Ankara

Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya met Wednesday with the head of the UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) Philippe Lazzarini in Ankara.

Yerlikaya wrote on X that the meeting evaluated aid provided by Türkiye to Palestine that was coordinated by the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) and in collaboration with non-governmental organizations.

He expressed gratitude to Lazzarini and his delegation for the visit and emphasized Türkiye's unwavering support for the Palestinian people.

"Even if the world stays silent, we will not be silent," vowed Yerlikaya. "Under the leadership of our President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, we will continue to declare that 'The world is greater than 5,' to shout out the oppression in Palestine, and to keep the atrocities that amount to genocide on the agenda of the international community."







