NATO chief Stoltenberg: U.S. modernising its nuclear weapons in Europe

NATO countries are adapting their nuclear capabilities to the current security environment, NATO's secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday.

Stoltenberg said recent months had brought dangerous nuclear rhetoric and more nuclear exercises from Russia, while China was also modernising its nuclear capabilities.

"Allies will discuss the ongoing adaptation of our nuclear capabilities to the current security environment. We have made significant progress in this adaptation," he said ahead of a two-day meeting of defence ministers from NATO countries.

NATO countries stepping up action against Russian destabilisation

NATO members are stepping up action against Russian efforts to destabilise their countries, the alliance's secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday.

"Allies are taking decisive measures, making arrests and launching legal proceedings (against) hostile acts across NATO countries, the hallmarks of which are sabotage, acts of violence, cyber attacks and disinformation," Stoltenberg said.

"Russia's action will not stop us from supporting Ukraine," he added.









