ERDOĞAN: ISRAELS GENOCIDAL POLICIES IN PALESTINE MUST END AS SOON AS POSSIBLE

Erdoğan: Israel's 'genocidal policies' in Palestine must end as soon as possible

Erdoğan: Israel's 'genocidal policies' in Palestine must end as soon as possible

During a meeting with King Felipe VI of Spain, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan emphasized the urgent need for Israel to put an end to their genocidal policies in Palestine.

Agencies and A News WORLD
Published June 12,2024
Israel's 'genocidal policies' in Palestine must end as soon as possible, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan underlined in his speech during a meeting with King Felipe VI of Spain.

Erdoğan also highlighted the importance of Spain's support for Palestine, saying that increased international pressure on Israel could open the door to lasting peace.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan met with King Felipe VI of Spain in the Spanish capital Madrid on Wednesday, discussing global developments, including the ongoing crisis in the Gaza Strip.

According to Türkiye's Communications Directorate, the meeting focused on bilateral relations, Israeli atrocities in Gaza and regional and global developments.

During the meeting, Erdoğan said the Türkiye-Spain relations would develop and deepen further.

Erdoğan also said that steps to be taken in every field, from expanding their bilateral trade volume to defense industry cooperation, will benefit both nations.

"Noting that the genocidal policies of the Israeli administration in the Palestinian territory must end as soon as possible, President Erdoğan stated that the steps taken by Spain in this regard and Spain's support for Palestine are very important and that the international community's increased pressure on Israel can pave the way for lasting peace in the region," the directorate added.

At the meeting, the Turkish president also invited King Felipe to pay a visit to Türkiye as soon as possible.

Erdoğan arrived in Spain Wednesday to attend the eighth intergovernmental summit between the two countries.

The two countries will hold the 8th Türkiye-Spain Intergovernmental Summit on Thursday, with talks to be chaired by Erdoğan and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.