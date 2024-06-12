ERDOĞAN: ISRAELS GENOCIDAL POLICIES IN PALESTINE MUST END AS SOON AS POSSIBLE

's 'genocidal policies' inmust end as soon as possible, Turkish Presidentunderlined in his speech during a meeting with King Felipe VI of Spain.Erdoğan also highlighted the importance of's support for, saying that increased international pressure oncould open the door to lasting peace.Turkish Presidentmet with King Felipe VI of Spain in the Spanish capital Madrid on Wednesday, discussing global developments, including the ongoing crisis in the Gaza Strip.According to Türkiye's, the meeting focused on bilateral relations, Israeli atrocities in Gaza and regional and global developments.During the meeting, Erdoğan said thewould develop and deepen further.Erdoğan also said that steps to be taken in every field, from expanding their bilateral trade volume to, will benefit both nations."Noting that the genocidal policies of the Israeli administration in themust end as soon as possible, President Erdoğan stated that the steps taken by Spain in this regard and Spain's support for Palestine are very important and that the international community's increased pressure on Israel can pave the way for lasting peace in the region," the directorate added.At the meeting, the Turkish president also invitedto pay a visit to Türkiye as soon as possible.Erdoğan arrived inWednesday to attend the eighth intergovernmental summit between the two countries.The two countries will hold the 8thon Thursday, with talks to be chaired by Erdoğan and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.









