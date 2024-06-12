ERDOĞAN: ISRAELS GENOCIDAL POLICIES IN PALESTINE MUST END AS SOON AS POSSIBLE

Israel
's 'genocidal policies' in Palestine
must end as soon as possible, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
underlined in his speech during a meeting with King Felipe VI of Spain.
Erdoğan also highlighted the importance of Spain
's support for Palestine
, saying that increased international pressure on Israel
could open the door to lasting peace.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
met with King Felipe VI of Spain in the Spanish capital Madrid on Wednesday, discussing global developments, including the ongoing crisis in the Gaza Strip.
According to Türkiye's Communications Directorate
, the meeting focused on bilateral relations, Israeli atrocities in Gaza and regional and global developments.
During the meeting, Erdoğan said the Türkiye-Spain relations
would develop and deepen further.
Erdoğan also said that steps to be taken in every field, from expanding their bilateral trade volume to defense industry cooperation
, will benefit both nations.
"Noting that the genocidal policies of the Israeli administration in the Palestinian territory
must end as soon as possible, President Erdoğan stated that the steps taken by Spain in this regard and Spain's support for Palestine are very important and that the international community's increased pressure on Israel can pave the way for lasting peace in the region," the directorate added.
At the meeting, the Turkish president also invited King Felipe
to pay a visit to Türkiye as soon as possible.
Erdoğan arrived in Spain
Wednesday to attend the eighth intergovernmental summit between the two countries.
The two countries will hold the 8th Türkiye-Spain Intergovernmental Summit
on Thursday, with talks to be chaired by Erdoğan and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.