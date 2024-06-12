Blinken says U.S. working to close deal on Gaza cease-fire

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken gives a joint press conference with his Qatari counterpart in Doha on June 12, 2024. (AFP Photo)

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday said Hamas has proposed changes to a potential cease-fire deal in Gaza, and Washington is working for an agreement.

"Some of these changes are workable," Blinken told a joint news briefing with Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani in Doha.

He underscored Washington's commitment to narrowing gaps "to close the deal" with mediators.

Blinken, on his eighth Middle East tour in last eight months, stressed the urgent need for a cease-fire in Gaza, saying: "The longer this goes on, the more people will suffer, and it's time for haggling to stop and a cease-fire to start."

He, however, added that "Hamas will not be allowed to decide the future of this region and its people," hinting at post-war scenario in the Palestinian enclave where Israel has killed more than 37,000 Palestinians since an Oct. 7, 2023 attack by the resistance group.

The U.S. secretary of state announced plans to "put forward proposals for key elements to manage governance, security, and reconstruction" in Gaza "in the coming weeks."

U.S. President Joe Biden on May 31 announced a three-phase plan or a permanent end to hostilities and reconstruction of Gaza. The comprehensive roadmap, he said, was offered by Israel, which has not supported it publicly. The plan has also been endorsed by the UN Security Council.