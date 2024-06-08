Danish PM has 'minor whiplash' from assault: office

Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen on Saturday cancelled her engagements for the day after suffering a "minor whiplash injury" in an assault on a Copenhagen square the night before, her office said.

"After being assaulted yesterday, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen was taken to Rigshospitalet for a medical check-up," her office said in a statement to AFP.

"The assault has caused a minor whiplash injury," it said adding that the prime minister was "otherwise safe but shaken by the incident" and that her Saturday schedule had been cancelled.







