‘We do not vote for those who normalize massacres': Thousands join pro-Palestinian protest march in London

Thousands of pro-Palestinian activists once again gathered in central London, demanding that the UK halt arms transfers to Israel amid Tel Aviv's war on Gaza.

Protesters gathered at Russell Square starting at noon before marching to Parliament Square.

Buses arranged by the Palestine Solidarity Campaign and associated groups transported activists from major cities across the UK, emphasizing the nationwide support for the cause.

Given the scale of the event, heightened security and transport disruptions were anticipated along the march route.

London police said they engaged with the PSC in relation to the start time, starting point, and route for the march and "used powers to place conditions on the protest to ensure we minimise the serious disruption to the community and balance the rights of all."

The same approach was taken with the counter-protest as a group of pro-Israel supporters also organized a rally in central London.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Andy Valentine, who is leading this weekend's policing operation, said: "Everyone in London has a right to protest, and we continue to balance that with every Londoner's right to go about their lives without fear or serious disruption. We have been in discussions with the PSC, Enough is Enough, religious leaders from both the Jewish and Muslim communities, community groups and businesses. "

'WE DO NOT VOTE FOR THOSE WHO NORMALIZE MASSACRES'



Ben Jamal, director of the Palestinian Solidarity Campaign (PSC), delivered a powerful speech condemning the silence of UK political leaders following recent bombings in Gaza.

Jamal called on voters to reject candidates who fail to denounce such violence.

"A few months ago, standing on our stage in Whitehall, the Palestinian activist Mohammed el-Kurd gave us all a warning. He said, 'We must not normalize massacres'," Jamal said.

He was referring to a recent attack by Israel that targeted a UN school in Gaza, resulting in the deaths of at least 40 Palestinians, including children.

"Two days ago, Israel committed its latest atrocity, bombing a UN school and killing at least 40 Palestinians, including children. Forty-eight hours later, still no comment from Rishi Sunak, still no comment from Keir Starmer, still no comment, let alone a condemnation, from the foreign secretary or the shadow foreign secretary," Jamal said, expressing frustration over the lack of response from top UK officials.

Jamal urged voters to hold their political leaders accountable: "Our message is clear: we do not vote for those who normalize massacres. We do not vote for those who greenlight such atrocities. Next week, PSC will be launching our campaign demands under the 'Vote Palestine' banner. We will be setting up a tool so that you can send those demands to every candidate and make your decision about how you vote based on their responses."

He emphasized the importance of taking action, particularly in the context of the upcoming elections: "Let's make the issue of justice for the Palestinian people resonate in this election like never before. Today, we're taking those demands with hundreds of thousands of people to the streets of London. Join us."

'POLITICIANS USING ANTISEMITISM FOR POLITICAL GAIN'



Mark Etkind, a Holocaust survivor, has expressed his outrage over Israel's actions in Gaza and criticized UK politicians for their misuse of antisemitism claims.

Speaking to Anadolu, Etkind condemned Israel's justifications for its military actions and called for a respectful and accurate use of Holocaust references.

"I am completely outraged by the fact that Israel is committing atrocities in Gaza and justifying them on the grounds that somehow they're defending Jews from Nazis and preventing another Holocaust," Etkind stated.

His strong words reflect the growing frustration among many who view the ongoing conflict in Gaza with deep concern.

Etkind also took aim at British politicians, accusing both the Labour and Conservative parties of exploiting antisemitism for political gain.

"Our own politicians here in this country, Labour and Tory, are constantly referring to the Holocaust or using antisemitism as the most feeble excuse to persecute, witch hunt, and expel members from the Labour Party, to persecute Palestinian activists, and to accuse us all of being antisemitic. It's almost all a complete lie," he said.

He emphasized the importance of treating the Holocaust with respect and historical accuracy, urging against its use as a tool to stigmatize individuals or groups unjustly.

"As a son of a Holocaust survivor, I'm saying we have to use antisemitism, we have to talk about the Holocaust with respect and historical accuracy, and not use it to fearmonger against people we dislike for no reason other than that," he added.

CONFLICT



Israel has continued its brutal offensive on Gaza since a Hamas attack last Oct. 7 despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire.

More than 36,800 Palestinians have since been killed in Gaza, most of them women and children, and nearly 83,700 others injured, according to local health authorities.

Eight months into the Israeli war, vast tracts of Gaza lay in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, whose latest ruling ordered Tel Aviv to immediately halt its operation in the southern city of Rafah, where over a million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.