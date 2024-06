Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Saturday condemned an attack on Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.

Erdoğan extended his best wishes to her, the Danish government, and the people.

Frederiksen was assaulted by a man in Kultorvet, a public square in Denmark's capital, Environment Minister Magnus Heunicke said on X.

The attacker was arrested and an investigation is underway, Copenhagen police said.