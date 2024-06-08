Türkiye-GCC High-Level Strategic Dialogue meeting of foreign ministers to be held Sunday

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will attend the 6th Türkiye-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) High-Level Strategic Dialogue meeting of foreign ministers in Doha, the capital of Qatar, on Sunday, diplomatic sources said.

"During the meeting, Türkiye's relations with the GCC member states and our institutional cooperation with the GCC, as well as the developments in our region, especially in Gaza, will be discussed," the sources said.

Fidan will also hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts, the sources added.