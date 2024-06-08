Death toll from New Caledonia riots rises to 8

A soldier patrols at a roadblock on the RT1 near the Ondemia district in Paita, in France's Pacific territory of New Caledonia on June 4, 2024. (AFP Photo)

The death toll from riots in New Caledonia, an overseas French territory, rose to eight on Saturday, according to French media.

Yves Dupas, the prosecutor of Noumea, announced that a 26-year-old man succumbed to his injuries sustained during clashes between demonstrators and gendarmes, according to the Ouest-France newspaper.

He was injured on June 3 near Col de la Pirogue in Paita, a flashpoint along the route from Noumea to the international airport.

The prosecutor disclosed that the man was wounded in the head by a "ballistic projectile."

However, investigations are ongoing, with an autopsy ordered by the prosecution to shed light on the circumstances surrounding the incident, according to the statement.

Louis Mapou, the president of the New Caledonian government, extended condolences to the family of the deceased, acknowledging their ties to the Paita community.

A constitutional change passed by Paris to give French residents of New Caledonia who have been there for more than 10 years the right to vote in provincial elections sparked protests, raising concerns about the indigenous Kanak population's political representation being reduced.