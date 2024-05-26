EU COUNCIL CHIEF CONDEMNS RUSSIAS ATTROCIOUS KHARKIV STORE STRIKE

News World EU Council chief condemns Russia's 'attrocious' Kharkiv store strike

European Council President Charles Michel has denounced the recent Russian airstrike on a DIY store in Kharkiv, Ukraine as "atrocious". In a statement made on X, Michel expressed his outrage at the strike, stating that it was directed at a supermarket in Kharkiv.

DPA WORLD Published May 26,2024

"The Russian strike on a Kharkiv supermarket is atrocious," Michel said on X.



While Michel mentions a supermarket, the site has been described as the "Epicentre hypermarket" in reporting, possibly leading to confusion.



"Russia's efforts to terrorize Ukrainian civilians as part of its war of aggression against Ukraine are criminal," he added.



"Together, we can stop Russia's brutal attacks. We need to urgently advance on a comprehensive air defence solution for Ukraine."











