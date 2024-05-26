Spanish foreign minister calls Israel’s latest diplomatic attack ‘scandalous and despicable’

Spain's foreign minister on Sunday called the Israeli government's latest diplomatic attack on Madrid "scandalous and despicable," saying "no one will intimidate our decision of recognizing Palestine."

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz has posted a video on X, with the caption: "[Spanish Prime Minister Pedro] Sanchez, Hamas thanks you for your service." The accompanying video mixes images of the Hamas Oct. 7, 2023 attack with flamenco music and dancers.

"The video is scandalous because everyone, especially my Israeli colleague, knows that Spain condemned Hamas terrorism from minute one," said Spain's Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares at a press conference in Brussels after meeting his Palestinian counterpart Mohammad Mustafa in Brussels.

"It is also despicable for its use … of flamenco, one of the symbols of our culture, which is just what the world needs now — a universal language that inspires and acts as a bridge to bring us closer to all peoples of the world," he added.

Albares had met Mustafa to discuss Spain's impending recognition of Palestinian statehood.

He said Spain would remain firm on its decision and would not fall for "provocations that try to sway us from our goals for peace."

The Israeli foreign minister also posted similar videos related to Ireland and Norway — the two other EU nations set to formally recognize Palestine on May 28.

Later on Sunday, Albares was set to meet his Irish and Norweigan counterparts to discuss Palestinian statehood, the two-state solution and how to respond to what Albares called "unacceptable" Israeli diplomatic moves, including filming and broadcasting the countries' ambassadors to Israel as they were forced to watch footage from Oct. 7.

Israel has withdrawn its ambassadors from Spain, Ireland and Norway, while Katz said he would prevent the Spanish consulate in East Jerusalem from providing services to Palestinians.

According to Albares, Spain will respond with action if Israel indeed tries to block Spain's diplomatic activity.