U.S. destroys uncrewed aerial system over Red Sea

United States Central Command (CENTCOM) said Sunday it "successfully" destroyed one uncrewed aerial system (UAS) over the Red Sea, launched from Houthi controlled area of Yemen.

"It was determined the UAS presented an imminent threat to merchant vessels in the region," CENTCOM said on X.

The actions have been taken to protect freedom of navigation and make international waters "safer and more secure" for U.S., coalition, and merchant vessels, it added.

Yemen's Houthi group has been targeting Israeli-linked cargo ships in the Red Sea in solidarity with the Gaza Strip, which has been under an Israeli onslaught since Oct. 7, 2023.

The Red Sea is one of the world's most frequently used sea routes for oil and fuel shipments.

Earlier this year, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced a multinational mission, Operation Prosperity Guardian, to counter Houthi attacks.