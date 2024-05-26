10 people die, 30 others injured in traffic accident in southern Türkiye

At least 10 people died in a traffic accident on a highway in Türkiye's southern Mersin province on Sunday, an official said.

Some 30 others were also injured in the chain collision involving four vehicles on the Tarsus-Adana-Gaziantep (TAG) highway in Mersin, its governor, Ali Hamza Pehlivan, told Anadolu.

A passenger bus veered into the opposite lane and collided with two cars and a truck, he added.

Ambulances, police, and fire brigade teams were immediately dispatched to the site of the accident.



















