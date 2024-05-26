Turkish foreign minister meets Qatari, Spanish counterparts in Brussels

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met on Sunday his Spanish and Qatari counterparts in Brussels, according to the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

The separate meetings with Jose Manuel Albares, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani took place during Fidan's visit to the Belgian capital for discussions on the Palestine issue, the ministry said on X.

Fidan, as part of his schedule, attended the International Partners Meeting and then a session co-chaired by the foreign ministers of Norway and Saudi Arabia.



























