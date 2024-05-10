Zelensky signs bills extending Ukraine’s mobilization, martial law by another 90 days

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signed two bills extending his country's mobilization and martial law by another 90 days.

The status of the two bills was updated on the online portal of the Verkhovna Rada, the country's parliament, on Thursday.

The parliament voted for the two bills on Wednesday, which will extend mobilization and martial law until Aug. 11.

Zelenskyy first declared martial law and general mobilization on Feb. 24, 2022 when Russia launched a "special military operation" in Ukraine.

The measures have been extended numerous times since then.