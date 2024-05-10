HAMAS WELCOMES UN GENERAL ASSEMBLYS RESOLUTION TO RECONSIDER PALESTINES MEMBERSHIP BID

The Palestinian Hamas group on Friday welcomed the passing of a resolution by the UN General Assembly calling for a reassessment of Palestine's UN membership bid.

In a statement, the Hamas group considered the decision "an acknowledgment on the necessity for our Palestinian people to obtain their legitimate rights and an affirmation of the international rally around our people."

Hamas urged the "free" countries worldwide "to intensify their efforts and provide all means of assistance and support to our Palestinian people, who seek freedom and to achieve their right to self-determination."

It also called on the UN Security Council to take "a decision to recognize the State of Palestine as a full member of the United Nations."

The UN General Assembly on Friday overwhelmingly endorsed a resolution calling for the reevaluation of Palestine's UN membership bid and granting additional rights.

The resolution, which was spearheaded by the United Arab Emirates (on behalf of the Arab Group), was adopted by overwhelming consensus with 143 member states voting in favor, 9 against and 25 abstentions.

Co-sponsored by Türkiye along with nearly 80 member states, the resolution expressed "deep regret and concern" over veto of the US at the UN Security Council on April 18.

Palestine applied for full membership in the UN in 2011 but did not receive the necessary support from the Security Council under the US veto. It, however, in 2012 obtained "permanent observer status" at the UN.