U.S. OPPOSES PALESTINES UN MEMBERSHIP RESOLUTION, REITERATES SUPPORT FOR TWO-STATE SOLUTION

The U.S. on Friday reiterated its support to a two-state solution for Israel-Palestine issue, as it opposed a resolution calling for the reevaluation of Palestine's UN membership bid and granting additional rights.

"President (Joe) Biden has been clear that sustainable peace in the region can be achieved only through a two-state solution," U.S. Deputy Permanent Representative to UN Robert Wood said at a UN General Assembly session.

Wood clarified the rationale behind the U.S. vote against the General Assembly resolution, stating, "Our vote does not reflect opposition to Palestinian statehood; we have been very clear that we support it and seek to advance it meaningfully."

He stressed that unilateral measures at the UN and on the ground would not advance the goal of peace.

Addressing concerns raised in April regarding Palestinian membership application to the UN Security Council, Wood affirmed that the resolution did not resolve those concerns.

He reiterated the U.S. commitment to intensifying engagement with Palestinians and the region to advance a political settlement leading to Palestinian statehood.

Wood also highlighted that the resolution did not alter the status of Palestinians as a "non-member state observer mission," emphasizing that they do not have the same standing as a member state after the vote.

Regarding the situation in Gaza, Wood reaffirmed the U.S. opposition to measures undermining the two-state solution.

He reiterated the U.S. belief in a two-state solution coupled with elements ensuring security for Palestinians and Israelis.

"It remains the U.S. view that the most expeditious path toward statehood and UN membership for the Palestinian people is through direct negotiations between Israel and the Palestinian Authority," Wood concluded.

The UN General Assembly on Friday overwhelmingly endorsed a resolution calling for the reevaluation of Palestine's UN membership bid and granting additional rights.

The resolution, which was spearheaded by the UAE (on behalf of the Arab Group), was adopted by overwhelming consensus with 143 member states voting in favor, 9 against and 25 abstentions.

Co-sponsored by Türkiye along with nearly 80 member states, the resolution expressed "deep regret and concern" over veto of the U.S. at the UN Security Council on April 18.