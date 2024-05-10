KUWAITS EMIR DISSOLVES PARLIAMENT, SUSPENDS SOME CONSTITUTIONAL ARTICLES FOR 4 YEARS

Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Friday dissolved the parliament and suspended some articles of the country's constitution.

In a speech aired by Kuwait's state television, Sheikh Meshal ordered the suspension of some constitutional articles for no more than four years.

He described the move as "a difficult decision to save the country and secure its high interest."

He added that the country faced "unbearable difficulties and obstacles," in reference to the disagreements between the government and parliament that led to the government's resignation several times.

In the past years, tension had often prevailed in the relationship between the government and parliament in Kuwait, leading to the government's resignation or dismissal on several occasions.