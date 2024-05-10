TÜRKIYE WELCOMES UN GENERAL ASSEMBLYS RESOLUTION TO RECONSIDER PALESTINES MEMBERSHIP BID

Türkiye on Friday expressed its approval of a resolution passed by the UN General Assembly that enabled wider rights and privileges for Palestine to engage in UN activities and reconsideration of Palestine's membership bid.

"We welcome the UN General Assembly resolution to expand Palestine's rights and privileges at the UN," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"This resolution reaffirms the strong support of the overwhelming majority of the international community for the right of the Palestinian people to a state of their own and for the two-state solution," said the ministry.

The ministry urged the global community to take tangible actions to halt Israeli atrocities in Gaza and to recognize the state of Palestine.

The UN General Assembly on Friday overwhelmingly endorsed a resolution calling for the reevaluation of Palestine's UN membership bid and granting additional rights.

The resolution, which was spearheaded by the United Arab Emirates (on behalf of the Arab Group), was adopted by overwhelming consensus with 143 member states voting in favor, 9 against and 25 abstentions.

Co-sponsored by Türkiye along with nearly 80 member states, the resolution expressed "deep regret and concern" over veto of the U.S. at the UN Security Council on April 18.



RESOLUTION EXPANDS RIGHTS OF PALESTINE



The resolution adopted today at the UN General Assembly on Palestine expands the rights of Palestine, which holds the "observer" status.

Calling for certain arrangements to be made to allow Palestine's participation in General Assembly sessions, the resolution also urges Palestine to participate in meetings organized by the UN bodies and UN conferences.

On the other hand, Palestine will not be able to participate in General Assembly votes and nominate candidates in UN bodies.

Meanwhile, efforts by Palestine for full membership in the UN and recognition by more states are underway.

The recognition of a country by other states and its full membership in the UN carry different implications.

While there is no obligation for other states to recognize a state that becomes a full member of the UN, a state recognized by other states may not necessarily be a UN member.

Currently, a total of 139 out of the 193 UN member states, recognize Palestine as a state.



























