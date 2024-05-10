U.S. Central Command commander visits Pakistan to discuss counter-terrorism efforts

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) Commander Gen. Michael Kurilla visited Pakistan on May 7 - 9 for talks, CENTCOM said Thursday.

Kurilla met Pakistan's Chief of the Army Staff, Gen. Syed Asim Munir Shah, and other senior military leaders at several locations to discuss counter-terrorism efforts, the success of the recent Inspired Union 2024 naval exercise and future military-to-military opportunities, it said in a statement.

Kurilla traveled to several locations in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province, which borders Afghanistan, where he met the leadership of the 11th Corps, Frontier Corps and 7th Division to discuss counter-terrorism operations along the border area.

"The capability, competence, and professionalism of the Pakistan Armed Forces is extraordinary," Kurilla was quoted in the statement.

"I look forward to continuing to strengthen our seven decades plus military to military partnership," he added.