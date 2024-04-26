Russia, Ukraine war enters 'tactical skirmishes' stage, says Ukrainian ambassador

Ukraine's Ambassador to Türkiye Vasyl Bodnar on Friday said that the Russia-Ukraine war has entered a "tactical skirmishes" stage, which has led to a decrease in international interest in the war.

Attacks by Russia on Ukrainian civilian infrastructure continue, resulting in widespread destruction in many cities, Bodnar told reporters at Ukraine's Embassy in Ankara.

Indicating that Ukraine's "peace initiatives" are ongoing, Bodnar said that a summit for peace has been planned.

He stated that Kyiv does not see a situation where 'direct negotiations' are possible with Moscow.

"We want to establish a framework by developing an international stance and position, ensuring that Ukraine's fair peace demands are not overlooked, and justice is served, creating an infrastructure that will contribute to world peace, not to Russia's desires, but to the establishment of a system that genuinely contributes to global peace," Bodnar said.

He expressed hope for the participation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in an upcoming peace summit in Switzerland in June, praising Ankara's previous involvement in such initiatives.

RELATIONS BETWEEN KYIV, ANKARA



He said Ankara's efforts for demining the Black Sea and ensuring navigational safety align with Kyiv's stance.

Bodnar underlined that bilateral relations between the two countries are continuing with "great efficiency."

Referring to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's visit to Türkiye on March 8, Bodnar said: "At the core of the positive trajectory of our bilateral relations lies the sincere and trust-based friendship between the Presidents of Ukraine and Türkiye."

He highlighted that cooperation between the two countries has expanded "both in terms of content and scope", with the defense industry leading the way.

Mentioning the expected visit of Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal to Türkiye, Bodnar said that a large business forum is anticipated to be organized, focusing on topics such as trade and the reconstruction of Ukraine.

The ambassador further said that a summit on the reconstruction of Ukraine will take place in June in the German capital, Berlin, where Turkish companies will also participate.























