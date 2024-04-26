US announces $6B additional military aid package for Ukraine

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Friday announced a military aid package for Ukraine valued up to $6 billion.

"I'm also pleased to announce today an additional commitment of $6 billion through our Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative that will allow us to procure new capabilities for Ukraine from US industry," Austin said at a news conference after a virtual meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group.

"This is the largest security assistance package that we've committed to date," he added.

The Pentagon announced a new arms package Wednesday for Ukraine, minutes after Biden signed $95 billion spending bill into law that funds his top-line national security priorities, including more than $60.8 billion for Ukraine.

The first tranche of assistance is valued at up to $1 billion, and includes RIM-7 and AIM-9M air defense missiles, Stinger anti-aircraft missiles, small arms and additional ammunition for them, including .50 caliber rounds to counter drones, according to a statement.