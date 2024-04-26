Turkish president vows choice of new NATO chief to be made 'within framework of strategic wisdom'

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Friday said the choice of new NATO chief "will be made within the framework of the strategic wisdom and fairness."

"Nobody should have any doubt that we will make our decision within the framework of strategic wisdom and fairness," Erdoğan said at a joint news conference with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte at Vahdettin Palace in Istanbul.

Rutte recently announced his bid to become the next NATO secretary-general.

Erdoğan said that the trade volume between the two countries reached $13.9 billion last year and that Ankara hopes to initially increase it to $16 billion and then to $21.4 billion.

"With $6.4B in investments, Turkish entrepreneurs provide employment for some 80,000 people in the Netherlands," Erdoğan added.



For his part, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said Türkiye is playing an important role in trying to end the Gaza war.



He also underlined the importance of Türkiye's geopolitical stance and influence in the region.



Noting that Türkiye is a "crucial ally," Rutte said NATO's southern wing needs Türkiye and its leadership.