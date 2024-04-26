Kremlin hands Russian subsidiaries of Bosch, Ariston to Gazprom

Russian President Vladimir Putin has placed the Russian subsidiaries of household appliance manufacturers Bosch and Ariston under the receivership of Gazprom Holding.



According to the decree published on Friday, 100% of the shares in both companies will be transferred to Gazprom Bytowyje Sistemy.



Germany's Bosch stopped the production of washing machines and refrigerators in Russia shortly after the start of the war in Ukraine in February 2022. According to media reports, the company has been looking for a buyer for its assets in Russia since summer 2022.



According to the daily newspaper Kommersant, Bosch effectively ceased its activities in Russia by the end of last year, and the only asset remaining to sell was its headquarters in the Moscow suburb of Khimki.



