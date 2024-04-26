Israeli army reports rocket salvos from Lebanon toward northern Israel

The Israeli army reported Friday that a barrage of rockets were fired from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel.

A cited by the Times of Israel news website said the Israeli army noted 30 rockets were launched from Lebanon at the Mount Hermon area.

Some of the rockets were intercepted by the Iron Dome air defense platform, while others landed in open areas, said the army.

No casualties were reported.

The attack came shortly after the army said it killed a senior leader, Mosab Khalaf, from the Lebanese Jamaa Islamiya group, according to Israeli media.

Tension has flared along the border between Lebanon and Israel amid intermittent exchange of fire between Israeli forces and Hezbollah, in the deadliest clashes since the two sides fought a full-scale war in 2006.

The border tension comes amid an Israeli military offensive in the Gaza Strip following a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7.