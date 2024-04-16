War crimes trial against Syrian ex-general opens in Sweden

Exterior view of the Stockholm District Court building wher the main hearing against the former Syrian brigadier general Mohammed Hamo, who stands accused of aiding and abetting war crimes in Syria in 2012, opens 15 April 2024. (EPA)

The trial of a former Syrian army general over his alleged role in war crimes committed in 2012 during the country's civil war opened Monday at a court in Stockholm, Sweden.

Mohammed Hamo, 65, is charged with "aiding and abetting" abuses violating international law, local media reported.

It marks the first time that anyone from the Syrian government or Syrian army is facing trial for the attacks that took place during the war.

Hamo is accused of participating in operations that "systematically included attacks carried out in violation of the principle of distinction, caution and proportionality" during his time as a brigadier general in the Syrian army between January and July 2012, according to court documents.

If found guilty, he could face life imprisonment, which is generally between 20 to 25 years according to Swedish law.

Prosecutor Karolina Wieslander told the court that Hamo had contributed through "advice and action" to the war by the Syrian army.

He was crucial in making "strategic decisions and (executing) military operations" in the Syrian army, Wieslander said.

He allegedly helped organize and supply arms to units during his time as brigadier general and the head of an armament detachment.

Hamo's defense lawyer Mari Kilman told the court that her client maintained his innocence, claiming he could not be held responsible for the wrongdoings as he had acted "in a military context and had to follow orders."

Eight people filed the case against Hamo, including a French journalist and a British photographer who both suffered injuries during the war.

Hamo was initially arrested in December 2021 in central Sweden, where he lived, over his alleged participation in war crimes. However, a judge released him only two days later, saying there was a lack of evidence against him.

In July 2012, he rebelled against the Syrian army and joined forces fighting to topple President Bashar al-Assad.

Since 2011, more than half a million people have been killed in the fighting during the Syrian civil war between the Assad regime and the opposition, according to war monitor figures released in March.

Over a million people have been injured while half of the country's population of 23 million have been displaced.

The trial at the Stockholm District Court is supposed to run for 18 days, with the last court session scheduled for May 21.