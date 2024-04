Paris Saint-Germain produced a stunning comeback to beat Barcelona 4-1 away in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final on Tuesday and seal a place in the last four with a 6-4 aggregate victory.

Raphinha gave Barcelona the lead on the night but they had Ronald Araujo sent off before goals by Ousmane Dembele, Vitinha and a Kylian Mbappe brace took PSG through to a semi-final against Borussia Dortmund.