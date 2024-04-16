Turkish president hints at potential visit to northern Iraq’s Erbil after talks in Baghdad

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan hints at a potential trip to Erbil, northern Iraq, following his visit to Baghdad.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday after a Cabinet meeting in the capital Ankara, Erdoğan said Ankara and Baghdad are working together to solve the water issue, one of the main agenda items of his visit to Iraq.

The president also highlighted Iraq's significant emphasis on the forthcoming meeting, underscoring its pivotal role in recalibrating bilateral relations.

"One of the most important agenda items of our visit is the water issue. They have made some requests regarding water, and we are working on these issues. We will make efforts to resolve this issue with them. They already want to resolve this matter. We will take steps in this direction," he said.

"There are also issues regarding natural gas and oil flow to Türkiye, and we will try to address them," he added.

"Following our visit to Baghdad, we may also visit Erbil and hold meetings with officials there. Our colleagues are continuing their work on this matter," he added.

Moreover, about Russian President Vladimir Putin's next visit to Türkiye, Erdoğan said: "We have frequent phone calls with Mr. Putin. The date for his visit to Türkiye has not been determined yet. I believe that this issue will become clear soon."

He further said Tanzania's president will also visit Türkiye.

"Tanzania holds significance as a key African nation, making their visit crucial. Besides diplomatic matters, opportunities for investments also abound, enriching our ties," Erdoğan added.















