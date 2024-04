Erdoğan: If massacres in Gaza do not end, tension in Mideast region will continue to rise

"Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan emphasized in his speech during a press conference following the cabinet meeting on Tuesday that new tensions are anticipated in the region until the oppression and genocide in Gaza come to an end.

Türkiye has strengthened its leading role providing humanitarian aid to Gaza with its 9th 'goodwill ship,' carrying 3,774 tons of relief materials," Erdoğan says.