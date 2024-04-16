France condemns violence by illegal Jewish settlers against Palestinians

France on Tuesday condemned the ongoing violence by illegal Jewish settlers against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.

The French Foreign Ministry issued a statement on its website on violent incidents that resulted in the deaths of four Palestinian civilians in the territory.

It described the actions as "unacceptable" and also condemned the killing of an Israeli teenager in the area before the incidents.

The statement emphasized that the death of the teenager in no way justifies violence against Palestinians and called on Israeli authorities to bring the perpetrators of these violent acts to justice.

While calling on the Israeli government to protect civilians in line with its international obligations, the statement also noted that these acts of violence are a result of the continuation of colonial policies in the region and constitute a serious violation of international law.

It also indicated that France is considering taking new measures with its partners against illegal Jewish settlers.