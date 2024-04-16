German President Steinmeier to visit Türkiye next week

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier will pay a three-day visit to Türkiye next week, Berlin announced on Tuesday.

"Türkiye is an important partner for Germany in the region, in NATO and in the G20," the German presidential office said, adding that the visit will also mark the 100th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

During the April 22-24 visit, President Steinmeier will hold political talks, as well as meetings with representatives of civil society and business organizations, according to the statement.

Steinmeier is scheduled to meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on April 24 in Ankara to discuss bilateral relations and exchange views on regional and international issues.

"With his visit, President Steinmeier acknowledges the close ties between the two countries, and particularly wants to express his appreciation for the life stories and achievements of the millions of people of Turkish origin in Germany," the presidential office said.

The German president will also visit the southeastern city of Gaziantep, which was among the cities struck by last year's devastating earthquake. Steinmeier will visit a school the construction of which was supported by his country.