Tens of thousands protest far-right Orbán government in Budapest

Tens of thousands of people took to the streets of the Hungarian capital Budapest on Saturday to protest against the right-wing populist government of Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and demand new elections.



One of the largest protest rallies in recent decades was called by former political insider Peter Magyar, who only recently became critical of Orbán.



"Let the government put power back into the hands of the people and give them the choice," Magyar said in a lengthy speech.



"We demand our country and our national symbols back," Magyar shouted into the crowd.



Magyar was married to former Justice Minister Judit Varga and held leading positions in state and state-affiliated institutions and companies in the past.



In February, he unexpectedly broke with Orbán and his Fidesz party.



Magyar said the catalyst was the affair surrounding the pardon of a paedophile volunteer, which led to the resignation of Hungarian President Katalin Novák and to Varga's withdrawing completely from public life.



Since going public as a critic of the Orbán government, Magyar has accused the prime minister's entourage of corruption and abuse of power.



Magyar encouraged people to get involved in his new movement "Up, up, Hungary."



Magyar cannot run in the European elections on June 9 with his own party because he cannot meet the deadlines for founding a party.



However, he is negotiating with existing parties to enable him to run.



He predicted that the result of the European elections in Hungary will be "the first nail in the coffin" for the Orbán system.







