US Powerball jackpot grows to $1.3 billion ahead of Saturday draw

This Saturday night, Powerball will hold a drawing for the eighth largest lottery jackpot ever seen in the United States, totaling over $1.3 billion. The 41st drawing since the last winner claimed the New Year's Day prize, this event is scheduled for 11 p.m. EDT (0300 GMT on Sunday). To win, participants must correctly match six double-digit numbers on a $2 ticket, but the odds of that happening are one in 292.2 million.

Published April 06,2024
The prize ranks as the fourth-largest Powerball jackpot and is a little more than half of the largest ever in U.S. lottery jackpot history. That came in November 2022 when a single ticket holder in California won a $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot.

Last week, a single ticket matched all six numbers in the Mega Millions drawing, winning a hefty $1.13 billion, the fifth-largest prize in that game's history. That ticket was sold in New Jersey.

Should the lucky winner choose to accept it in a single lump sum, the prize in Saturday's drawing carries a cash value of about $608.9 million. The other option is an initial payment followed by 29 annual payments.

Powerball tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, the U.S. Virgin Islands and in Puerto Rico.