Erdoğan discusses bilateral ties with Pakistani counterpart Zardari over phone

According to a statement shared by the Communication Directorate on its social media account, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan had a phone call with Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari.



"The discussion focused on bilateral relations between Türkiye and Pakistan. President Erdoğan expressed his determination to strengthen the relationship between the two countries in all areas. He also mentioned that the upcoming High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council meeting will further enhance the exemplary bilateral ties. President Erdogan extended his condolences for those who lost their lives in the recent terrorist attacks in Pakistan, and congratulated Zardari on the occasion of Laylat al-Qadr and the upcoming Eid al-Fitr," the statement said.



At least five Chinese nationals and their local driver were killed in a suicide bombing in northwestern Pakistan last week, while two soldiers were killed when a bomb disposal squad was attacked in the country's southwest.



Pakistan has seen an uptick in terrorist attacks since the Afghan Taliban regained control of Afghanistan in Aug. 2021.









