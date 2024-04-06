Iftar event held at the prestigious British Library in London

In the context of the "Ramadan Tent Project" in the UK, which has become a traditional event through the "Open Iftar" activities, a collective iftar was hosted at the famous British Library in the capital city of London.

As part of the 11th year of the Ramadan Tent Project, approximately 300 people from Muslim and other religious and belief backgrounds attended the iftar program held at the British Library in London.

Before iftar, the call to prayer (ezan) was recited inside the library, followed by prayers.

Participants broke their fast with dates after the call to prayer and then performed congregational prayers inside the library.

The event concluded after speeches about the Ramadan month following the iftar program.

Established in the UK in 2013 and celebrating its 11th year this year, the "Ramadan Tent Project" conducts "Open Iftar" programs throughout Ramadan, providing free iftar meals to the public.

Among the main sponsors of the iftar organization aimed at bringing communities together to spread the spirit of Ramadan is the Presidency for Turks Abroad and Related Communities (YTB).